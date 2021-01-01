 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Lemon Pie 500mg
Sativa

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Lemon Pie 500mg

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Lemon Pie 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. 

