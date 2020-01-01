Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Strain Lineage: Strawberry Cough x Slimer OG Taste/ Aroma Notes: Expect a delicious earthy aroma with an air of OG Kush on the finish; skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses Rythm Balance flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed hybrid strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
Be the first to review this product.