RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tasting Notes: The complexity of the Ancho, Guanillo, and Pasilla Negro Chiles, combined with the flavorful cacao creates an tantalizing taste. The crunch of the puffed rise and toasted pumpkin seeds round off this fantastically tasting snack. Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Dark Chocolate (Fair Trade), Pumpkin Seeds, Brown Sugar, Honey, Organic Coconut Oil, Puffed Rice, Seseame Seeds, Proprietery Mol'e Spice Mix. Allergen Statement: Contains Pumpkin Seeds. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.
Be the first to review this product.