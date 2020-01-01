 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mole Spice with Pepitas and Cacao

by Sababa Snacks

Tasting Notes: The complexity of the Ancho, Guanillo, and Pasilla Negro Chiles, combined with the flavorful cacao creates an tantalizing taste. The crunch of the puffed rise and toasted pumpkin seeds round off this fantastically tasting snack. Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Dark Chocolate (Fair Trade), Pumpkin Seeds, Brown Sugar, Honey, Organic Coconut Oil, Puffed Rice, Seseame Seeds, Proprietery Mol'e Spice Mix. Allergen Statement: Contains Pumpkin Seeds. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.

About this brand

What you put in your body matters! This is the core principle that drives the products we create. Sababa Snacks is on a mission to bring you the absolute best tasting and nutritious edibles, with a consistently potent and pleasant dosage of THC. Sourcing the finest quality ingredients, we have hand-crafted and designed the next generation of edibles. We’ve selected an array of the finest ingredients such as toasted hazelnuts, crispy pecans, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, hemp seeds, dried apricots, dried wild currants, extra virgin coconut oil, coconut cream, thick-cut Gluten Free rolled oats, and plenty of 61% fair trade dark chocolate. We use all organic ingredients whenever possible. All of our ingredients are Gluten Free, Dairy Free, and with the exception of Honey, all other ingredients are vegan. Above all we believe in sourcing ethically grown ingredients. http://www.sababasnacks.com