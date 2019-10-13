Toker111
on October 13th, 2019
Bravo
Golden Lemons by Sacred Flower Farms
on October 13th, 2019
Bravo
on July 20th, 2018
Just picked this up from Tweed online. Amazing Smell. a nice refreshing lemony earthy tone and the buds are dense and bright green. The effects are outstanding. a nice uplifting yet mellow start and then your feeling euphoric, creative, and it relieves pain I noticed which is great because weed usually never takes away my back pain. Honestly just an all around happy strain that clears your head of negativity.. amazing for depression, motivation and anxiety. in my opinion is a must try for sure :) Blazit ;)