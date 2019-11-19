About this product

Our CBD Lip Balm is more than a simple moisturizing lip balm. Infused with our full spectrum hemp extract, it is a great benefit to your lips to combat the exposure to the harsh effects of sun, wind and dry air. Carry the power of CBD in your pocket! 15mg of CBD/per stick. 100% Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Avocado Oil Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Use daily to keep lips hydrated. Avoid exposing container to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.