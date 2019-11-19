 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Lip Balm

by Safer CBD

$5.50MSRP

Our CBD Lip Balm is more than a simple moisturizing lip balm. Infused with our full spectrum hemp extract, it is a great benefit to your lips to combat the exposure to the harsh effects of sun, wind and dry air. Carry the power of CBD in your pocket! 15mg of CBD/per stick. 100% Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Avocado Oil Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Use daily to keep lips hydrated. Avoid exposing container to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

5.01

JakeB8

Great quality product. I strongly recommend!

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!