Our CBD Lip Balm is more than a simple moisturizing lip balm. Infused with our full spectrum hemp extract, it is a great benefit to your lips to combat the exposure to the harsh effects of sun, wind and dry air. Carry the power of CBD in your pocket! 15mg of CBD/per stick.
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Avocado Oil
Organic
Non-GMO
No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.
Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
SUGGESTED USE:
Use daily to keep lips hydrated.
Avoid exposing container to heat and light.
This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.
