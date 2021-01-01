About this product

Our CBD Lip Balm is more than a simple moisturizing lip balm. Infused with our full spectrum hemp extract, it is a great benefit to your lips to combat the exposure to the harsh effects of sun, wind and dry air. Carry the power of CBD in your pocket! 15mg of CBD/per stick.



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Coconut Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Candelilla Wax, Avocado Oil



Organic

Non-GMO

No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers.

Non-Psychoactive (NO THC)

Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency



SUGGESTED USE:

Use daily to keep lips hydrated.

Avoid exposing container to heat and light.

This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.