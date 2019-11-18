 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oil SoftGels 750mg

by Safer CBD

5.01
$55.40MSRP

About this product

Our SoftGels are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to take your daily CBD. For people who want a fast acting form of CBD oil, softgels represent a compelling solution. CBD oil softgels are easy to take and release quickly, allowing the CBD to work rapidly. Optimize your human potential with Safer CBD. Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Polysorbate Emulsifier, MCT Oil, Beta Caryophyllene, Gelatin Shell: Bovinederived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water Each SoftGel = 25mg Total CBD: 750mg Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with a SoftGel in the morning and one at night. Avoid exposing container to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!