JakeB8
on November 18th, 2019
Great quality product. I LOVE THIS BRAND!
Our SoftGels are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to take your daily CBD. For people who want a fast acting form of CBD oil, softgels represent a compelling solution. CBD oil softgels are easy to take and release quickly, allowing the CBD to work rapidly. Optimize your human potential with Safer CBD. Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Polysorbate Emulsifier, MCT Oil, Beta Caryophyllene, Gelatin Shell: Bovinederived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Water Each SoftGel = 25mg Total CBD: 750mg Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency SUGGESTED USE: Start with a SoftGel in the morning and one at night. Avoid exposing container to heat and light. This product should be stored in a cool dark place for optimal shelf life.
