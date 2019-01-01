 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Premium Pre-Roll Cone

About this product

Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. These full gram pre rolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Enjoy! Total CBD: 60mg Total Amount of Flower: 1 Gram 100% Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Flower, Natural Hemp Papers, Natural Terpenes & Flavors Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

Cherry Wine

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet!