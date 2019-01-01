About this product
Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. These full gram pre rolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Enjoy! Total CBD: 60mg Total Amount of Flower: 1 Gram 100% Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Flower, Natural Hemp Papers, Natural Terpenes & Flavors Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.