About this product

Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. These full gram pre rolls are delicious and individually handcrafted to satisfy. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Enjoy! Total CBD: 60mg Total Amount of Flower: 1 Gram 100% Natural Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Flower, Natural Hemp Papers, Natural Terpenes & Flavors Organic Non-GMO No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Non-Psychoactive (NO THC) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency