Safer CBD

CBD Pre Rolled Cone 120mg

HybridTHC 1%CBD 17%
Our CBD pre rolls are perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. These 1.5 gram pre rolls are flavorful and individually handcrafted to satisfy. Our hemp is organically grown and harvested in Colorado. The cherry wine strain presents a calming experience. Enjoy!

Total CBD: ~120mg

Total Flower: 1.5 grams

Strain: Cherry Wine

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Flower, Natural Hemp Papers, Natural Terpenes & Flavors

Organic
non-GMO
non-Psychoactive
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

Cherry Wine effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
