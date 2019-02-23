Safer CBD
About this product
Our CBD pre rolls are perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. These 1.5 gram pre rolls are flavorful and individually handcrafted to satisfy. Our hemp is organically grown and harvested in Colorado. The cherry wine strain presents a calming experience. Enjoy!
Total CBD: ~120mg
Total Flower: 1.5 grams
Strain: Cherry Wine
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Flower, Natural Hemp Papers, Natural Terpenes & Flavors
Organic
non-GMO
non-Psychoactive
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
Total CBD: ~120mg
Total Flower: 1.5 grams
Strain: Cherry Wine
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Flower, Natural Hemp Papers, Natural Terpenes & Flavors
Organic
non-GMO
non-Psychoactive
Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!