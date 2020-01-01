 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
There are many reasons why people love adding our CBD bath bombs to their bath. For some, it’s simply to take off the edge after a stressful day. Others prefer to add them to their bathwater as part of their health regimen, to purify their skin and enjoy the huge benefits of our CBD formula. Whatever the reason is, the Safer CBD bath bombs are the perfect compliment to your collection of CBD products and are guaranteed to provide you with total satisfaction. Ingredients: Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Sunflower Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Sea Salt, Eucalyptus Fragrance, Spearmint Fragrance, Colorant, Chamomile Leaves, Water Soluble Nano CBD Size: 4.5oz Total CBD: 50mg or 100mg non-GMO Organically Grown Hemp non-Psychoactive (THC FREE) Laboratory Tested to Ensure Safety & Potency

We believe in using eco-friendly solutions and natural ingredients to deliver high quality products to everyone and every pet! Free Shipping On All Orders Denver, Colorado Established 2017