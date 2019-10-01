 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Body Cream 500 mg

by safiCBD

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Full Spectrum CBD Body Cream: SafiCBD Full spectrum CBD Body Cream is made with all-natural ingredients that are gently whipped together in order to preserve the properties of the creams. Shea Butter, Jojoba, Beeswax, rosemary, lavender, Extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.

rickpedrosa

This is a fantastic product! I am truly amazed with the results for my psoriasis.

About this brand

Committed to setting higher standards, we take pride in the process and the quality of our products, to bring you the very best nature has to offer.