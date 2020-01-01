About this product

safiCBD brings you another way to nourish your body from within. Our jar of CBD Collagen contains Vitamin C, Biotin, and antioxidants. Collagen peptides are better broken down in the body and better absorbed; and promote improved appearance of skin, healthier hair, and stronger nails. Micelle Nano Technology makes this water soluble powder easy to mix and dissolve in cold and hot liquids.