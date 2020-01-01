About this product

4000mg Pure Full Spectrum CBD Oil 4000 mg per 2 ounce/ 66mg per dropper in 60 milliliters: SafiCBD 4000mg Purified Full Spectrum CBD oil is Colorado Sourced hemp extract, with more than 80 cannabinoids and plant compounds. It is ideal for experienced users of CBD products and individuals looking for high potency. It contains higher concentrations of CBD is used to support wellness and overall health. SafiCBD purified full spectrum hemp CO2 extract is rich in CBD, contain naturally occurring terpenes and different cannabinoids, including CBD, CBC, CBG, and CBN among others; including trace amounts of THC (less than .3%). These cannabinoids work together to create the “entourage effect” and, by working with your body, may produce positive effects on overall well-being.