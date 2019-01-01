 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jimbo Philips Box With 5 Empty Cones

by Saints Joints

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Saints Artist Series box with original artwork by the one and only Jimbo Philips. The iconic artist has deep roots in California skate culture going back decades. Jimbo’s trippy rebellious imagery appropriately sets up the ride when you open a fresh box of Saints Joints.

About this brand

Saints Joints was founded in the Georgetown/Seattle area by members of the Seattle Medical Cannabis community. Saints are dedicated to making the highest quality cannabis products using only natural ingredients and practices. We love our community and believe in giving back. Saints supports the arts by sponsoring concerts.