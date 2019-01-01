About this product
Saints Artist Series box with original artwork by the one and only Jimbo Philips. The iconic artist has deep roots in California skate culture going back decades. Jimbo’s trippy rebellious imagery appropriately sets up the ride when you open a fresh box of Saints Joints.
About this brand
Saints Joints
Saints Joints was founded in the Georgetown/Seattle area by members of the Seattle Medical Cannabis community. Saints are dedicated to making the highest quality cannabis products using only natural ingredients and practices. We love our community and believe in giving back. Saints supports the arts by sponsoring concerts.