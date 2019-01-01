 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Jimbo Phillips T-shirt

Jimbo Phillips T-shirt

by Saints Joints

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Original design by the iconic Jimbo Phillips for our artist series multi-pack joint box. You can now adorn yourself with this far out, mellow design available in black or pink in both women’s and men’s cut high quality cotton t-shirts. Saints Sword logo on the front, original Jimbo artwork on the back.

About this brand

Saints Joints was founded in the Georgetown/Seattle area by members of the Seattle Medical Cannabis community. Saints are dedicated to making the highest quality cannabis products using only natural ingredients and practices. We love our community and believe in giving back. Saints supports the arts by sponsoring concerts.