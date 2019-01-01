About this product
Original design by the iconic Jimbo Phillips for our artist series multi-pack joint box. You can now adorn yourself with this far out, mellow design available in black or pink in both women’s and men’s cut high quality cotton t-shirts. Saints Sword logo on the front, original Jimbo artwork on the back.
Saints Joints
Saints Joints was founded in the Georgetown/Seattle area by members of the Seattle Medical Cannabis community. Saints are dedicated to making the highest quality cannabis products using only natural ingredients and practices. We love our community and believe in giving back. Saints supports the arts by sponsoring concerts.