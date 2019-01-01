About this product
Far, far down the multidimensional psychedelic abyss comes the other worldly artwork of Oakland based artist Skinner. This artwork was commissioned for our artist series joint boxes and is now available to wear! Printed on high quality cotton t-shirts using a six color discharge print.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Saints Joints
Saints Joints was founded in the Georgetown/Seattle area by members of the Seattle Medical Cannabis community. Saints are dedicated to making the highest quality cannabis products using only natural ingredients and practices. We love our community and believe in giving back. Saints supports the arts by sponsoring concerts.