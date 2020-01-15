dhleen427
on January 15th, 2020
Beautiful hard condensed buds full of crystals and trichromes. Slight diesel scent but very pleasant and mellow smoke. Good stoned feeling, good for relaxing, de-stressing, or sleeping.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Purple Eclipse by Sanctuary Medicinals
on January 15th, 2020
Beautiful hard condensed buds full of crystals and trichromes. Slight diesel scent but very pleasant and mellow smoke. Good stoned feeling, good for relaxing, de-stressing, or sleeping.