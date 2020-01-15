 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Eclipse

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

1 customer review

write a review

dhleen427

Beautiful hard condensed buds full of crystals and trichromes. Slight diesel scent but very pleasant and mellow smoke. Good stoned feeling, good for relaxing, de-stressing, or sleeping.

