MassMedicinal
on November 17th, 2019
Quintessential Haze in both spicy taste & stimulating head high! While I like Hazes as active daytime options, the potency of this bud makes it hard to get too much done. Good version of this Hall-of-Fame sativa!
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Super Silver Haze Pre-roll 0.5g by Sanctuary Medicinals
on November 17th, 2019
