Super Silver Haze Pre-roll 0.5g

by Sanctuary Medicinals

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

1 customer review

MassMedicinal

Quintessential Haze in both spicy taste & stimulating head high! While I like Hazes as active daytime options, the potency of this bud makes it hard to get too much done. Good version of this Hall-of-Fame sativa!

About this brand

