Sauce Bros.™ 500mg Live Resin FSE Vape Cartridge
About this product
Sauce Bros.™️ produces small-batch, full-spectrum vape products from the most elite gardens & cultivators in the country. If you’re looking for the cream of the crop vape experience, Sauce Brothers will be your new go-to. Powered by CCELL™️ through Jupiter Research.
About this brand
Sauce Bros
A vape above the rest! Sauce Brothers specializes in Full-Spectrum, Live Resin vape cartridges derived from 100% whole cannabis flower. These award-winning FSE vapes are the cream of the crop - always small-batch & filled with hand-selected genetics from the nation's most elite cultivators. Sauce Brothers is dedicated to offering the cleanest, most flavorful vape on the market. Absolutely no additives or fillers, ever. Powered & backed by CCELL technology.
