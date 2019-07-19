 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. turmeriCBD 25mg | High Absorption CBD + Turmeric

turmeriCBD 25mg | High Absorption CBD + Turmeric

by saviaLAB

5.06
$89.00MSRP

About this product

turmeriCBD softgels offer a simple, reliable, and effective delivery system for those seeking the benefits of the excellent combination of 25mg of premium hemp extract and 10mg of curcumin. saviaLAB utilizes nanoemulsion technology to increase absorption, and maximize the bioavailability of active compounds in the body, providing a greater therapeutic effect.

6 customer reviews

5.06

SemiRetiredNinja

Fast recovery from hard workouts. Less soreness. Way less joint pain. And all the health benefits of turmeric as well. Love it!

Chrismcast

I have arthritis on the top of both of my feet which makes walking painful. I have had to take prescription anti-inflammatory drugs to help control the pain. With this product I have become pain free and off all my prescription medications. This is truly a miracle find for me!

gazleah

I am a professional athlete and had been using a lot of Ibuprofen to push through my training. I really don't like taking pain meds of any kind and wanted to find an alternative before I ended up with an ulcer and found this. After a transition period, i'm now using just this, twice a day, once in the AM and once before my workout.

About this brand

saviaLAB was created with the mission of helping people achieve life long wellness. Our foundation is built upon research, compassion, and a commitment to producing the highest quality products available. We combine the best of what modern science and Mother Nature have to offer, to provide superior, lab tested, and THC free solutions for your daily wellness routine.