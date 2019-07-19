SemiRetiredNinja
on July 19th, 2019
Fast recovery from hard workouts. Less soreness. Way less joint pain. And all the health benefits of turmeric as well. Love it!
turmeriCBD softgels offer a simple, reliable, and effective delivery system for those seeking the benefits of the excellent combination of 25mg of premium hemp extract and 10mg of curcumin. saviaLAB utilizes nanoemulsion technology to increase absorption, and maximize the bioavailability of active compounds in the body, providing a greater therapeutic effect.
on July 12th, 2019
I have arthritis on the top of both of my feet which makes walking painful. I have had to take prescription anti-inflammatory drugs to help control the pain. With this product I have become pain free and off all my prescription medications. This is truly a miracle find for me!
on July 12th, 2019
I am a professional athlete and had been using a lot of Ibuprofen to push through my training. I really don't like taking pain meds of any kind and wanted to find an alternative before I ended up with an ulcer and found this. After a transition period, i'm now using just this, twice a day, once in the AM and once before my workout.