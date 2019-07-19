About this product
turmeriCBD softgels offer a simple, reliable, and effective delivery system for those seeking the benefits of the excellent combination of 25mg of premium hemp extract and 10mg of curcumin.
saviaLAB utilizes nanoemulsion technology to increase absorption, and maximize the bioavailability of active compounds in the body, providing a greater therapeutic effect.
