 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Amnesia Seeds

Amnesia Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Seeds
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Amnesia Seeds

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Amnesia Seeds Amnesia Cannabis Seeds are a an extremely productive strain first created by a Dutch farmer using the infamous Haze, Northern Lights, and a few other strains such as: Skunk #1, Jack Herer, and Cinderella 99. Amnesia offers a euphoric, and uplifting high an is also one of the best strains for social anxiety and other mood disorders. But be wary, with highly potent 100% Sativa effect it may be a bit too much for some new users as it can produce intense psychotropic effects. Amnesia is extremely popular in the Netherlands and is sold in almost every coffeshop along with Haze and other staples. The high production value and extreme potency has earned it too many awards to name, now considered an elite cannabis strain and has become a highly sought after strain worldwide. Amnesia Cannabis Seeds can be grown both indoors and out with great results, expect a fairly stout plant at about 120cm with good yields of very resinous dense buds, with a very fruity taste and odor that have a natural resistance to mold.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.