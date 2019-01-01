About this product
This Autoflowering Purple Kush is the perfect strain if you want a quick, low-maintenance source of relaxation and a vibrant jewel for your garden. Auto Purple Kush carries a sweet, herbal scent and flavor that is typical of Kush strains, as well is a long-lasting euphoria.
About this strain
Purple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.