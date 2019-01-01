 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Early Skunk Seeds

Early Skunk Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Early Skunk Seeds

$34.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Early Skunk is an indica dominant hybrid balanced at 65% indica to 35% sativa. Because of the sativa presence, this strain can grow taller than most conventional indicas if you end up with the more sativa dominant phenotype. Early Skunk also provides great yields with ease of growth. Early Skunk seeds have high germination rates and finish fast with a flowering time of 7-9 weeks indoors and usually finishing in late September to October when grown outdoors. The average indoor yield is 14-18oz/m2 and 18 oz per plant outside. Early Skunk is an extremely hardy plant that thrives in most climates. It grows strong and tolerates heavy gusts of wind, mold, and pests. Just give her direct light and Early Skunk will thrive. This is a solid strain for novices to grow and also perfect for more experienced growers looking to add stable good yielding genetics to their garden.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Early Skunk

Early Skunk

Bred by Sensi Seeds, the Cannabis Cup winner Early Skunk is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Skunk #1 and Early Pearl. This easy-to-grow strain is favored for its short flowering period, resistance to mold, and heavy yields, making it ideal for novice and outdoor growers. Expect abundant harvests of large buds that deliver long-lasting effects and a pungent aroma.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King sells world class Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.