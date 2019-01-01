Select Oil 1:1 Drops - Unflavored
by Select OilWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Select 1:1 Drops combine equal parts THC and CBD—the result is a fast acting, pleasant blend that highlights each cannabinoid’s unique qualities and creates a comfortable experience known as the “entourage effect.” Enjoy the effects of THC & CBD without vaping or smoking Formulated for rapid absorption, especially when applied directly under the tongue Precise balance of cannabinoids, natural essences and fractionated coconut oil (MCT) The purest extract available, without any taste. These unflavored tinctures are the perfect addition to your food, drink or apply directly under the tongue.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.