GreenMenace
on December 17th, 2018
4.5 Mellow high that can set the foundation for further smoking. A couple of draws of Cherry Pie later and I'm happy as a fucking clam. Tastes great, just like a bubbly grapefruit soda. Perfect high when you give the Grapefruit Soda a little boost with a vape hit or two. I do think that it took me too long to drink it - more than one hour. I'm positive that the effects were diminished because I drew it out too long & drank it over such a long period. The same dosage of THC in capsule form gets me much higher than this, but it's a good, mellow, happy high. I'll definitely buy this again.