California Dreamin’ is all about sunshine and fun, one light and refreshing drink at a time. California Dreamin’ infused drinks are delightfully flavored and consistently potent beverages -- the ideal way to enjoy cannabis. California Dreamin’ hand selects every flavor and hand bottles every drink in sunny California. Think of them as bottled, refreshing sunshine. Mission: The California Dreamin’ team started brewing delectable sparkling juices in early 2017 when the founders noticed that most of their friends were intimidated by the potency of current edible products on the market. The founders knew that while Southern California is incredibly lucky to be the epicenter of the best flower, concentrates, and edibles in the world, many patients wanted a lighter experience or simply had a low tolerance for cannabinoids. The team put their collective heads together, and decided to craft a cannabis-infused product that embodied everything about their beloved Golden State. Thus, California Dreamin’ was born, ready to refresh customers and offer delicious, reliably dosed juices for its patients. Products: California Dreamin’ delivers experiences that patients with any level of tolerance can enjoy. Sparkling juices are a fun, healthy, and refreshing way to enjoy cannabis without smoke or added sugar. To craft their beverages, California Dreamin’ beverage makers carefully blend cannabis tincture using their proprietary process, which guarantees accurate and consistent dosing. California Dreamin’s ingredients are all naturally sourced, and all its flavors are inspired by the bounty of California. Whether it’s a sweet sparkling Tangerine drink or a tart, bubbly Pomegranate beverage, patients can rest assured that there are zero artificial ingredients, no added sugar, and no mysterious dosing. Lab Testing: Quality and consistency are California Dreamin’s top priorities. The team performs comprehensive testing through Pharmalabs on their extracts and beverages to guarantee potency and deliver safe, healthy drinks free of pesticides, microbes, and other unwanted agents.