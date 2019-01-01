 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 10 Loud Farms & Black Market Boys XL Mylar Display Bags 14 x 15 (5 x Loud Farmz 5 x Black Market)

10 Loud Farms & Black Market Boys XL Mylar Display Bags 14 x 15 (5 x Loud Farmz 5 x Black Market)

by Shatter Labels

Write a review
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Loud Farms & Black Market Boys XL Mylar Display Bags 14 x 15 (5 x Loud Farmz 5 x Black Market)
Shatter Labels Storage Concentrate Storage 10 Loud Farms & Black Market Boys XL Mylar Display Bags 14 x 15 (5 x Loud Farmz 5 x Black Market)

$69.99MSRP

About this product

Extra Large 14 x 15" Sized Mylar Bags Step up your packaging game with our original mylar bags Featuring original Loud Farmz & Black Market Boys designs by Shatter Labels Proudly display your flowers with these professional mylar bags Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Shatter Labels Logo
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.