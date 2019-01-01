About this product

EMPTY slim display (H) 2.62 x (W) 1 x (D) 1" Boxes with full color print - tank shown for demo purposes Features a built-in slot for 0.50 ML and 1.0ML cartridges, works best with the plastic tube that comes with most tanks Take your display packaging to the next level! Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product! Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.