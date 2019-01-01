25 The Dude Extracts Shatter Labels Single Window Envelopes Concentrate Display #105
25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Sized Envelopes Original design by Shatter Labels. Full color print on high gloss card stock. New style with an open window design High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.