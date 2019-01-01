 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Shatter Labels

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original acrylic jars Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels 25 x 1.5" Acrylic Jars (Not Glass) Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders

About this brand

ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.