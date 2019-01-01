50 Blue Oil Wax Extract Coin Envelopes 2.25" X 3.5" #1 California Prop 215 Rx Compliant #024
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size, Search Shatter Labels on Amazon for all available colors and size! Featuring High Quality CA Prop 215 Foil Print! Best used in combination with wax paper High Quality Stock Custom printing samples included with every order! Amount of samples may vary based on the size of your order, variety of samples depends on available stock there are no guarantees for samples.
ShatterLabelsStore.com operates in full compliance with all applicable state and local laws. ShatterLabelsStore.com is not a dispensary and does not sell Marijuana. ShatterLabels.com is a service that helps cannabis investors and entrepreneurs to design, brand, print and create state approve packaging for the cannabis industry worldwide.