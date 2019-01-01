 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Tokeless B. Coconut

Tokeless B. Coconut

by SDK Snacks

$26.00MSRP

About this product

A vegan, raw, gluten-free, whole food made with organic ingredients and no added sugar. It fits into many popular eating plans including Paleo, Keto, Whole 30, and the Clean Diet.  Each individually wrapped piece has 5mg THC. It comes in single 5mg packs as well as 25mg 5 packs and 50mg 10 packs. It’s healthy AND good for you!!

About this brand

Created by an enlightened woman in Portland, Oregon, SDK is delicious gluten-free cannabis snacks.