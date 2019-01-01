About this product

A vegan, raw, gluten-free, whole food made with organic ingredients and no added sugar. It fits into many popular eating plans including Paleo, Keto, Whole 30, and the Clean Diet. Each individually wrapped piece has 5mg THC. It comes in single 5mg packs as well as 25mg 5 packs and 50mg 10 packs. It’s healthy AND good for you!!