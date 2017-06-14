skylitlisa on April 4th, 2017

These are really pretty,. That's about it. The novelty of smoking a gold joint is definitely cool and you'll look super fly when toking up with your pals, but really, these papers aren't all that much different than any other rolling papers. They look really nice, especially when rolled up into a fat joint, and I bet you'd impress some peeps if you pulled a gold joint out at a ritzy party, but if you're looking for quantity over quality, there are certainly better deals. Then again, if you're looking to impress a cannabis connoisseur with your expertise and fancy cannabis accoutrements, this would definitely be your jam. Roll it up, tuck it away, and when the time is right, watch everyone's jaws drop when you pull this shiny little preroll of extravagant deliciousness from your pocket.