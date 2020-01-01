Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you ready for the worlds best blunt wraps? Hand selected shade leaf cuts Pre-Cut, ready to roll. No filler tobacco. Dressed with a natural glue strip for easy sealing. 3 Natural Shade Leaf wraps per pack, 16 packs per box Made with Natural Shade Leaf Tobacco
Be the first to review this product.