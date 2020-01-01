 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Shine® Pure Leaf Wraps - Double Cup

Shine® Pure Leaf Wraps - Double Cup

by Shine Papers

Shine Papers Smoking Rolling Papers Shine® Pure Leaf Wraps - Double Cup
$5.49MSRP

About this product

Are you ready for the worlds best blunt wraps? Hand selected shade leaf cuts Pre-Cut, ready to roll. No filler tobacco. Dressed with a natural glue strip for easy sealing. 3 Natural Shade Leaf wraps per pack, 16 packs per box Made with Natural Shade Leaf Tobacco

About this brand

Shine Papers Logo
Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase