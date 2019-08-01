 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Shine® x Clipper Lighter

by Shine Papers

$5.00MSRP

Semi-disposable, refillable butane lighter rocking the shine® logo. Includes a removable flint housing to use as a tamping tool. Contains 1 Lighter

JustBreathe100

Like most lighters lasts as long as you take care of them! Also, goes well with my Shine Papers hehe ✨😜

Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase