MikeNguyen22
on August 1st, 2019
nice design for a lighter
Semi-disposable, refillable butane lighter rocking the shine® logo. Includes a removable flint housing to use as a tamping tool. Contains 1 Lighter
on February 14th, 2019
Like most lighters lasts as long as you take care of them! Also, goes well with my Shine Papers hehe ✨😜