  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Shine® X SLX Ceramic Coated Grinder

Shine® X SLX Ceramic Coated Grinder

by Shine Papers

$85.00MSRP

About this product

Ultra low friction ceramic coating Repels water and oils The only grinder that Never Sticks and never needs cleaning. Formulated to eliminate friction and prevent debris from building up on the cutting area Cerami-Coat provides an effortless grind and annihilates “cleaning” from your vocabulary. Shatters every expectation of what a perfect grinder should be.   In collaboration with SLX Grinders

okietokie

These grinders are extremely good. They cost a bit more than other grinders but in my opinion are worth every penny and deliver as promised. The pollen collection is highly effective, and makes this grinder the best that I have ever owned. The ceramic coating provides "slick" surfaces hence the name slx, and the design make it a perfect fit in your hands and the grinding is effortless. Be advised that although it is advertised and "never needing cleaning", well, as you can imagine you will eventually need to clean it (soak in 91%) but the need is far less frequent than with other grinders.

About this brand

Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase