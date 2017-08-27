okietokie on August 27th, 2017

These grinders are extremely good. They cost a bit more than other grinders but in my opinion are worth every penny and deliver as promised. The pollen collection is highly effective, and makes this grinder the best that I have ever owned. The ceramic coating provides "slick" surfaces hence the name slx, and the design make it a perfect fit in your hands and the grinding is effortless. Be advised that although it is advertised and "never needing cleaning", well, as you can imagine you will eventually need to clean it (soak in 91%) but the need is far less frequent than with other grinders.