Tyga x Shine have come together to create the Atmos Kiln RA: Gold Edition. The Kiln RA builds upon the original Kiln attachment by introducing revolutionary rebuild-able atomizers to the iconic waxy heating attachment. And the Kiln RA Kit comes with everything you need to jump into the world of wax consistency product vaping. Easy to use and maintain, the Kiln RA’s deep ceramic chamber is capable of handling an impressive amount of product, satisfying one of the biggest requests of waxy vapers. Renowned for its versatility, the Kiln RA is equipped with an advanced dual post system that makes changing your ceramic coils faster and more convenient than ever. The device uses a powerful and portable 950mAh lithium-ion battery with an upgraded painting process for a longer lasting pristine shine, complete with Dual PCB/IC Protection to prevent overcharging and shortages. The Tyga x Shine Kiln RA: Gold Edition is the peak of fashionable, and functional vaping. Features: Replaceable Atomizers Pure Ceramic Heating Attachment Patented Ceramic Heating Disc Technology For Wax Consistency Products Size: h 2.12 in, d .875 in This Kit Includes: 1 – Ceramic Mouthpiece 1 – Ceramic Housing 1 – Connector Base 1 – Ceramic Heating Disc Atomizer 1 – 950mAh Dual-IC Protected Lithium-ion Battery ( Patent Protected Spring Loaded Connection ) 1 – Golden Packing Tool 1 – Golden Allen Wrench 1 – Micro-USB Chord Charger 2 – Replacement Rubber Bands 2 – Replacement Screws 1 – User Manual Notice: To ensure peak performance, when using the Kiln RA with a variable wattage battery, we recommend Caution: Pulsing rates and discharging rates vary with different brands of batteries, so these settings will not be