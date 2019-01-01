 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silicone Dab Jar - 3 Pack

by Silicone Hand Pipes | Online Smoke Shop

$8.99MSRP

About this product

Silicone Dab Jar for Reclaim Catcher- 3 Pack This item fits our Bougie Glass reclaim catcher and can be used as spare jars for that. This is the perfect size little silicone dab jar that you can use for your essential oils or wax when dabbing. It is fairly small and only measures about 1.5 inches across. Its small size makes it perfect for on-the-go. It is made from good quality silicone that is durable and can withstand wear and tear. Each order includes 3 jars total. FEATURES Standard silicone dab jar Fits Bougie Glass reclaim catcher 3 jars included in each order Good for dabbing About 1.5 inches across

About this brand

#1 Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is an Online Smoke Shop based out of Southern California. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function.