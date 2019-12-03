1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
1:1 balanced ratio of CBD to THC
on December 3rd, 2019
Haven't had a problem works well still working out dosages.
on August 26th, 2017
I have taken this product with no relief. I even up'd the dose double, waited 2 hours and then took another full dose. No Relief. I will not take it again.