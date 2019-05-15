 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Harmony

by Simple Cure Premium Extracts

5.01
$53.00MSRP

About this product

Sativa dominant | Strain specific | Terpene rich | No additives or thinning oils | Raw CO2 full spectrum extracts Available in half and full gram 510 threaded ccell cartridges with glass tanks and white ceramic tips.

1 customer review

5.01

Thclovinit

I've tried quite a few cartridges. The minute I tried this I fell in love. You can taste the quality. I would like full gram carts. The price is still too high for a half a gram. But definitely good quality.

About this brand

Strain Specific | Terpene Rich | Zero Additives | Full Spectrum CO2 extracts SimpleCure (Simple Cure Labs TM) sets the standard for quality and consistency in Oklahoma Medical grade Cannabis. Our team of Chemical Engineers, Pharmacist, Legal experts, and experienced Lab Techs are paired with the most sophisticated tools and advanced processes in the industry. Our extraction method is designed to provide a premium product that has the full terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant that it was extracted from. The end result is the closest to smoking flower in a non combustible form. We never cut or thin our extracts with any additives. Pure cannabis extract, all the time. CURRENT PRODCUTS AVAILABLE: -Tanglewood - Indica dominant full spectrum cartridges -Harmony - Sativa dominant full spectrum cartridges