Thclovinit
on May 15th, 2019
I've tried quite a few cartridges. The minute I tried this I fell in love. You can taste the quality. I would like full gram carts. The price is still too high for a half a gram. But definitely good quality.
Sativa dominant | Strain specific | Terpene rich | No additives or thinning oils | Raw CO2 full spectrum extracts Available in half and full gram 510 threaded ccell cartridges with glass tanks and white ceramic tips.
