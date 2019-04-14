coragutel
on April 14th, 2019
Delicious. These are my favorite cartridges by far. The co2 extraction makes for a clean, Aromatic experience. If you truly want to capture the floral notes of each strain, then try these. A little more expensive than other cartridges, but if vape carts were cars, this would be a luxury sedan. Long lasting and tasty. So far, my favorites have been lavender, and special reserve. Special reserve taste like strawberry lemonade, it has a very calming and focusing effect. Perfect for ADD. Lavender is a more sweet floral experience. Really good for muscle aches and workouts. Low cough with these two strains. Truly worth the money