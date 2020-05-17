 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 1500mg CBD Hemp Oil - Vanilla

1500mg CBD Hemp Oil - Vanilla

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Simply Crafted Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 1500mg CBD Hemp Oil - Vanilla

$75.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure, potent and organic. This organic tincture includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure vanilla extract. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - 100% Organic 30 servings (50MG CBD per 1ml dose). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US