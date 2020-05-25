 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
300mg CBD Gummies - Green Apple

by Simply Crafted

300mg CBD Gummies - Green Apple

About this product

Shown to relieve anxiety, ease pain and promote better sleep, CBD helps heal the mind, body and soul. Enjoy the medicinal benefits of THC-free cannabidiol in a small gummy bite. Jar contains 30 gummies, each infused with 10mg of CBD. The delectable green apple flavor is crisp, juicy and succulent – mouthwateringly delicious, like freshly cut apple slices. Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA

27 customer reviews

SkeeterWave

These gummies arrived fast and work very well. I definitely recommend trying them

MariYang

My first time taking one of these was awesome. I really didn’t expect much so I was surprised how well it worked. It came on quick and lasted a good amount of time.

HughesLJ

These really do taste like some green apple slices. They’re nice and relaxing too. Definitely happy with them overall

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US