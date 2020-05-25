Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Shown to relieve anxiety, ease pain and promote better sleep, CBD helps heal the mind, body and soul. Enjoy the medicinal benefits of THC-free cannabidiol in a small gummy bite. Jar contains 30 gummies, each infused with 10mg of CBD. The delectable green apple flavor is crisp, juicy and succulent – mouthwateringly delicious, like freshly cut apple slices. Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA
on May 25th, 2020
These gummies arrived fast and work very well. I definitely recommend trying them
on May 10th, 2020
My first time taking one of these was awesome. I really didn’t expect much so I was surprised how well it worked. It came on quick and lasted a good amount of time.
on May 10th, 2020
These really do taste like some green apple slices. They’re nice and relaxing too. Definitely happy with them overall