500mg CBD Regenerative Aloe Lotion

by Simply Crafted

5.06
Simply Crafted Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 500mg CBD Regenerative Aloe Lotion

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Soothing and calming. Organically preserved and enhanced with moisturizing organic olive and coconut oils, antioxidant-rich organic rooibos, nourishing vitamin E and skin-supporting Deanol and MSM, this fast absorbing, light and comforting formula leaves skin soothed and silky. This regenerative aloe formula is great for face and body, and suited for all skin types, especially those with dry, mature, sensitive skin issues. ● Paraben Free ● Phthalate Free ● EDTA Free ● Cruelty Free ● Alcohol Free ● Non-greasy Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

6 customer reviews

5.06

THavlock

This is a really great little lotion

Softballgirl

Works fantastic !!

Bendownb4

Great Little lotion

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US