Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Soothing and calming. Organically preserved and enhanced with moisturizing organic olive and coconut oils, antioxidant-rich organic rooibos, nourishing vitamin E and skin-supporting Deanol and MSM, this fast absorbing, light and comforting formula leaves skin soothed and silky. This regenerative aloe formula is great for face and body, and suited for all skin types, especially those with dry, mature, sensitive skin issues. ● Paraben Free ● Phthalate Free ● EDTA Free ● Cruelty Free ● Alcohol Free ● Non-greasy Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 25th, 2020
This is a really great little lotion
on May 23rd, 2020
Works fantastic !!
on May 19th, 2020
Great Little lotion