 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Active Relief Gel + Warming Therapy (4 oz)

Active Relief Gel + Warming Therapy (4 oz)

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Simply Crafted Topicals Lotions Active Relief Gel + Warming Therapy (4 oz)

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This potent warming formula is made from carefully selected botanical extracts and other natural ingredients for safe and effective relief. Each bottle contains 500mg of pure CBD. Directions: Rub generously onto affected area until absorbed. Ingredients: Aloe Vera Extract, Carbomer, Decyl Polyglucose, Deionized Water, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Organic Green Tea Extract, Orange Peel Extract, Queen of the Prairie Extract, Rose Water, Silica, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Vegetable Glycerin, Witch Hazel, Yucca Extract, CBD oil blend. Other Ingredients: Extract of Peppermint, Camphor Laurel, and Chili Powder

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

GemmaBlue

I really like the warming therapy. It’s very potent and gives my skin a great tingle effect

JoanieBgood

Loving this simply crafted lotion 🥰

Oliver61983

I’m not a big lotion guy but this stuff is fire 🔥

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US