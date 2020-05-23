1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
This potent warming formula is made from carefully selected botanical extracts and other natural ingredients for safe and effective relief. Each bottle contains 500mg of pure CBD. Directions: Rub generously onto affected area until absorbed. Ingredients: Aloe Vera Extract, Carbomer, Decyl Polyglucose, Deionized Water, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Organic Green Tea Extract, Orange Peel Extract, Queen of the Prairie Extract, Rose Water, Silica, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Vegetable Glycerin, Witch Hazel, Yucca Extract, CBD oil blend. Other Ingredients: Extract of Peppermint, Camphor Laurel, and Chili Powder
on May 23rd, 2020
I really like the warming therapy. It’s very potent and gives my skin a great tingle effect
on May 16th, 2020
Loving this simply crafted lotion 🥰
on April 18th, 2020
I’m not a big lotion guy but this stuff is fire 🔥