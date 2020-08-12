 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
King Size Rolling Papers - Hemp, Rice & Ultra-Thin

VIBES HEMP PAPERS - KING SIZE SLIM The King Size Slim Vibes Hemp papers offer a classic experience. The natural hemp paper of the King Size Slim Vibes papers is thin enough for your material’s flavor to flourish and will burn slowly and evenly to ensure a comprehensive session. VIBES RICE PAPERS - KING SIZE SLIM Vibes King Size Slim Rice papers are geared for those that want a slower burning paper over all else. Rice paper burns slower than hemp making for extended sessions. With the added length of the King Size Slim Vibes papers you’ll be able to hunker down and appreciate your materials flavor. VIBES ULTRA THIN PAPERS - KING SIZE SLIM The Vibes Ultra Thin papers - King Size Slim offer the thinnest paper available for a king size. By using such thin paper your sessions won’t be sullied by “paper smoke” overpowering your dry herb’s smoke. These king size slim papers offer the best flavor experience of the three option

I’ve been using raw for years but thought I’d switch it up. These vibes hemp papers are a lot better imo

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US