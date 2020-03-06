Lifted_4_life
on March 6th, 2020
Very effective with a good flavor
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our Extra Strength Night Time CBD Tincture is the perfect way to relax and calm yourself before going to bed. Made with a calming blend of Lemongrass, Chamomile, and Lavender, infused in MCT oil and pure CBD oil, this tincture is formulated to improve your quality of sleep. It helps with symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, and induces a sense of relaxation, allowing for deeper, more restorative sleep. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 3000mg of CBD ● Add the DayTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: Graduated dropper marked for 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg doses. Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 6th, 2020
Very effective with a good flavor
on March 5th, 2020
Awesome tincture !!
on March 4th, 2020
Great tincture. Thanks!!