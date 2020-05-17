Mango Ginger Chews 100mg 10-Pack
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Combining premium CBD extracts with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both pure and potent. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● Effective and Discreet ● No chemicals and solvent-free With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate) Available in 4, 10, 20 & 40 Count Bottles Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 17th, 2020
Didn’t know what to expect with these cbd gummies so I got a 4 pack. They’re actually really good. I’ll definitely be getting more this time around
on May 15th, 2020
I got the sample pack last time but definitely grabbing the bottle this time. They’re really great little bears
on May 11th, 2020
I can’t stop eating these gummies so gooood!!