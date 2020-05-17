 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Organic 25mg CBD Gummies

by Simply Crafted

5.0
Organic 25mg CBD Gummies by Simply Crafted
Simply Crafted Edibles Candy Organic 25mg CBD Gummies
Simply Crafted Edibles Candy Organic 25mg CBD Gummies
Simply Crafted Edibles Candy Organic 25mg CBD Gummies

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Combining premium CBD extracts with natural sweeteners, our organic gummies are both pure and potent. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. ● Organic and GMO-free ● Effective and Discreet ● No chemicals and solvent-free With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD Ingredients: Organic Evaporated Cane Juice, Organic Corn Syrup, Organic White Grape Juice Concentrate, Pectin Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Including Anatto, Tumeric, Grape Juice Concentrate, Red Fruit Juice Concentrate) Available in 4, 10, 20 & 40 Count Bottles Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

Lopez-Hernandez78

Didn’t know what to expect with these cbd gummies so I got a 4 pack. They’re actually really good. I’ll definitely be getting more this time around

GeorgieBoi99

I got the sample pack last time but definitely grabbing the bottle this time. They’re really great little bears

Marketingmama

I can’t stop eating these gummies so gooood!!

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US