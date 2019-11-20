 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Simply Crafted Body Lotion

Simply Crafted Body Lotion

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Simply Crafted Body Lotion

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Our Simply Crafted Body and Face Moisturizer combines extracts and essential oils from over 15 plants for the perfect blend to provide long lasting moisture to any skin type. Experience nature's finest ingredients infused with 250mg CBD for maximum moisture retention and healthy, radiant skin all over! Safe on all skin types Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

TrueTorta

I’ve been using this lotion twice a day for a few weeks now, and my skin is definitely sorted and has more of a glow. Thanks for the awesome lotion!

GretchenRyan

The sandalwood and lemon give off a lovely smell. Very nice lotion

FionasGarden

I love the way this feels in my skin, but I also really love the smell. It’s a really great lotion all around

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping