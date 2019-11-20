TrueTorta
on November 20th, 2019
I’ve been using this lotion twice a day for a few weeks now, and my skin is definitely sorted and has more of a glow. Thanks for the awesome lotion!
Our Simply Crafted Body and Face Moisturizer combines extracts and essential oils from over 15 plants for the perfect blend to provide long lasting moisture to any skin type. Experience nature's finest ingredients infused with 250mg CBD for maximum moisture retention and healthy, radiant skin all over! Safe on all skin types Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 20th, 2019
The sandalwood and lemon give off a lovely smell. Very nice lotion
on November 20th, 2019
I love the way this feels in my skin, but I also really love the smell. It’s a really great lotion all around